3 displaced in Clermont County fire

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A garage fire spread to the home, causing widespread damage that displaced three residents in Clermont County early Tuesday, fire officials say.

Crews responded to the 900 block of East Legendary Run at 2:10 a.m.

The fire had fully engulfed the garage and home when they arrived, according to Pierce Township Fire Chief Craig Wright.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimate remain under investigation.

The home has extensive damage with water damage in the basement and fire damage on the first and second stories, the fire chief said.

A total of 25 firefighters responded.

Pierce Township fire officials were assisted at the scene by multiple neighboring agencies: Anderson, Monroe and Union townships; New Richmond and Central Joint Fire-EMS District in Batavia.

