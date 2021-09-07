Air Care responds to ‘serious’ motorcycle crash

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter responded to a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

State Route 131 will be closed for an extended amount of time near the intersection of Cromley Drive due to the crash, Miami Township Fire Department said in a tweet.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 7:28 a.m., according to county dispatchers.

The motorcyclist was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the fire department.

State troopers will be on scene investigating and reconstructing the crash for hours, according to OSP’s Batavia post.

Drivers are advised to use U.S. 50 to get around the area.

