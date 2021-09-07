Animal rights activists clash with supporters of doctor found guilty of animal abuse

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -Animal rights activists clashed with supporters of a doctor who was found guilty of animal abuse outside of a courtroom Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that Joseph Stubbers, 58, was found guilty after shooting and hitting his dog in the head with a hammer in July 2019.

Supporters of Stubbers and animal rights activists got into a fight Tuesday afternoon after a judge pushed back his sentencing to Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

According to the Dearborn and Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office Stubbers was convicted on three counts of torturing and mutilating a vertebrae animal.

Someone called 911 after they saw him hit his dog, Cooper, in the head with a hammer, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors then add that some other witnesses say that they saw Stubbers shoot Cooper.

The dog had a “mutilated” right eye and wet, fresh blood coming from it, deputies said.

Stubbers told sheriff’s deputies the dog attacked him when he grabbed its collar. He claimed the dog “latched” onto his arm.

Deputies said they did not see any marks on Stubbers’ arm.

Stubbers then told the deputies he took the hammer to threaten the dog and used it to hit the dog in the head.

Prosecutors say Stubbers told them he went inside to get the hammer after the dog bit him.

Cooper, an English Mastiff, was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.

