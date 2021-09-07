Attendance back up at two Warren County school districts after quarantine numbers spawn long break

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Attendance at both Lebanon City Schools and Carlisle Local School District is back up as of Tuesday following an extended break given due to the number of students in quarantine.

Lebanon City Schools has 125 students in quarantine, according to Superintendent Isaac Seevers.

While that may seem like a lot, it is nothing compared to the 919 students in quarantine on Aug. 30.

That many students not able to learn in class could have caused some to fall behind.

So, Seevers gave all students a six-day weekend.

“It was really about keeping some education continuity,” explained Seevers. We had so many kids coming in and out last Monday. We had more than 900 students involved in quarantine or isolation, so we really just realized it was not an effective or efficient way to educate kids.”

Classes resumed Tuesday with a little more than a hundred students still in quarantine, Seevers said.

Twenty-five students are expected to return to school Wednesday, the superintendent added.

Lebanon City Schools is one of 10 Warren County schools participating in a pilot program with the Ohio Department of Health that will allow healthy students exposed to COVID-19 in school instead of being forced to quarantine at home.

Carlisle Local School District is also going to be part of the pilot program.

They had a similar experience as Lebanon City Schools with a lot of students in quarantine.

Last week, Carlisle Local School District Superintendent Dr. David Vail says around 500 students were in quarantine or sick at home.

Carlisle Local School District decided to give students an extra-long weekend with the hope of getting attendance back to normal.

“Hopefully that would allow our students to recuperate a little bit and get our numbers back up,” Dr. Vail explained.

When Carlisle Local School District returned Tuesday, 105 students were still in quarantine.

Mask policies at the two districts are different.

Carlisle Local School District has an optional mask policy. Lebanon City Schools is requiring masks for at least the next three weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.