Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project progresses

An aerial view of the Brent Spence bridge during Summer 2017 when crews closed several lanes...
An aerial view of the Brent Spence bridge during Summer 2017 when crews closed several lanes for major repairs on the bridge. (FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tarps have been removed from two peaks of the Brent Spence Bridge as crews continue the maintenance project.

Work on the bridge was more than 70% completed as of mid-August, said Chief District Engineer of KYTC’s District 6 Bob Yeager. The maintenance work started back in March.

The project is expected to be finished by Nov. 15.

This summer, President Joe Biden and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear talked about the future of the Brent Spence Bridge.

“We gotta fix that damned bridge of yours going into Kentucky,” the president said during a CNN Town Hall event in July.

Gov. Beshear says the Brent Spence Bridge project will not require tolls if it receives money from the Senate-passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Asked whether the $2.7 billion Brent Spence Bridge project will be included in the bill, Beshear replied:

“The Brent Spence Bridge will absolutely qualify. And provided that is the case, we can pay for our portion in cash. No tolls.”

