Butler County Response Team returns from hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s been a week since Hurricane Ida made landfall. In Louisiana, half a million people are still without power.

The Butler County Response Services Team was on the ground helping with recovery efforts. On Monday, they arrived back home from their deployment.

Families eagerly awaited as their loved ones returned home from Baton Rouge. All 22 team members made it back safely after their seven-day deployment.

Some from the unit went to Louisiana for Katrina as well. They say this storm is just as bad, if not worse because of how widespread the damage is.

Team members say the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ida is widespread across the state.

“There were homes that were just completely destroyed,” said Lt. Randy Lambert with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“We took care of people’s dogs. Had food and water,” said Chief Phil Clark with the Hanover Twp. Fire Department.

The Emergency Response Services Unit was on standby when Ida made landfall on Sunday. Then on Monday, the team was given the green light to move in.

“Initially the ERS Unit was sent down there as a swift water rescue team along with a lot of other teams from around the country,” said Capt. Morgan Dallman with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

As the water receded the team then assisted with damage assessment of properties.

“Our task was going to each house in three parishes. We took photographs of the houses, talked to people if we could. It’s to help the residents get the FEMA money a little quicker,” said Lambert.

He explains without electricity and gas, that task was even more daunting as they came across some unexpected challenges.

”The heat, some alligators. Just devastation everywhere. Like the captain said about the electric, you can tell by the number of polls that were laying on the ground. We would have to zig-zag around polls just to get where we were trying to go, so it will be several months,” said Lambert.

