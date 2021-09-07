Cincinnati based American Cornhole Organization begins 17th season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Cornhole Organization is back for its 17th season and the game continues to grow.

Cornhole or “bags” is a sport that has grown in popularity in the past decade or longer. The popular game is often in yards at parties or at football tailgates and other sporting events.

The American Cornhole Organization was founded in Cincinnati in 2005.

Since then, the ACO has expanded to include dozens of major tournaments across the country nearly all year long.

“The great thing about cornhole is where it began is where it still thrives and that is the backyard,” says American Cornhole Organization Lifetime Member Michael Walter. “So, taking it from the backyard to the front page if you will, from a sports standpoint, is cool because it still exists in all of these different areas. So, you’ll see it outside at a football game, at a UC game, or anything. The one thing that has changed is the professional nature of the sport and the ability to make serious money.”

The 17th ACO Pro Series started last weekend in Charleston, West Virginia.

Anybody can join at any time and start racking up points and potentially big money too.

“We have players that can step up at eight years old and beat you 21 to nothing,” continues Walter. “We have players that are in their 80s that will beat you 21 to nothing. And it’s male, female, young old, Black, white, anybody that wants to play can play.”

At the end of the day, Walter says it is all about creating a healthy and fun competition in all corners of the country.

“We really want to make this tour something that a family feels great about coming to,” says Walter, “And that you know you are going to see family members around the country no matter where you show up to a tournament.”

If you think you have what it takes to compete with the best, you can find more information here and start competing as early as this weekend.

