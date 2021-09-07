Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Doctor found guilty of animal abuse to be sentenced Tuesday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A doctor who was found guilty of animal abuse after hitting his dog in the head with a hammer will be sentenced Tuesday.

According to the Dearborn and Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office, Joseph Stubbers, 58, was convicted on animal abuse charges.

>> Doctor found guilty of animal abuse after shooting, hitting his dog with hammer

The prosecutor’s office said he was convicted on three counts of torturing and mutilating a vertebrae animal.

Someone called 911 after they saw him hit his dog, Cooper, in the head with a hammer, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors then add that some other witnesses say that they saw Stubbers shoot Cooper.

Deputies said that the dog had a “mutilated” right eye and wet, fresh blood coming from it.

Stubbers told sheriff’s deputies the dog attacked him when he grabbed its collar. He claimed the dog “latched” onto his arm.

Deputies said they did not see any marks on Stubbers’ arm.

Stubbers then told the deputies he took the hammer to threaten the dog and used it to hit the dog in the head.

Prosecutors say Stubbers told them he went inside to get the hammer after the dog bit him.

Cooper, an English Mastiff, was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident
Ivermectin
Judge rules hospital can’t be forced to treat patient with ivermectin
Four people were shot in Mt. Washington, Cincinnati police said.
Four people shot following argument in Mt. Washington

Latest News

The physicians say science supports universal masking in schools.
Hundreds of Ohio physicians call for universal masking in schools
An announcement about the largest professional women’s golf event ever to be held in Greater...
Women’s professional golf championship tour returns to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Zoo announced Tuesday it has a new hippo: Tucker.
Fiona’s mother gets a boyfriend: Meet Tucker
Women’s professional golf championship tour returns to Cincinnati
Women’s professional golf championship tour returns to Cincinnati