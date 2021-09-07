Doctor found guilty of animal abuse to be sentenced Tuesday

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A doctor who was found guilty of animal abuse after hitting his dog in the head with a hammer will be sentenced Tuesday.

According to the Dearborn and Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office, Joseph Stubbers, 58, was convicted on animal abuse charges.

The prosecutor’s office said he was convicted on three counts of torturing and mutilating a vertebrae animal.

Someone called 911 after they saw him hit his dog, Cooper, in the head with a hammer, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors then add that some other witnesses say that they saw Stubbers shoot Cooper.

Deputies said that the dog had a “mutilated” right eye and wet, fresh blood coming from it.

Stubbers told sheriff’s deputies the dog attacked him when he grabbed its collar. He claimed the dog “latched” onto his arm.

Deputies said they did not see any marks on Stubbers’ arm.

Stubbers then told the deputies he took the hammer to threaten the dog and used it to hit the dog in the head.

Prosecutors say Stubbers told them he went inside to get the hammer after the dog bit him.

Cooper, an English Mastiff, was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.

