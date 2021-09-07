Florence police looking for critical missing woman

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Florence police say they are looking for a homeless woman who has been living in a vehicle at the I-75 southbound rest area with her husband.

Julia Mary Cote, 65, was last seen sitting on a curb at the rest area around midnight on Sept. 7.

Police say Cote has physical disabilities due to a stroke and uses a walker.

She’s described as 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Cote was wearing black pants with a pink and blue stripe down the legs, a black t-shirt, and black shoes.

If you see her, please call local law enforcement. If you have additional information about Cote’s disappearance, call Florence police at (859) 647-5420.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.