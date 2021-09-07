Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Florence police looking for critical missing woman

Florence police are asking for help to locate Julia Mary Cote, 65, who was last seen around...
Florence police are asking for help to locate Julia Mary Cote, 65, who was last seen around midnight Sept. 7 at the I-75 southbound rest area in Florence.(Florence Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Florence police say they are looking for a homeless woman who has been living in a vehicle at the I-75 southbound rest area with her husband.

Julia Mary Cote, 65, was last seen sitting on a curb at the rest area around midnight on Sept. 7.

Police say Cote has physical disabilities due to a stroke and uses a walker.

She’s described as 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Cote was wearing black pants with a pink and blue stripe down the legs, a black t-shirt, and black shoes.

If you see her, please call local law enforcement. If you have additional information about Cote’s disappearance, call Florence police at (859) 647-5420.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident
Ivermectin
Judge rules hospital can’t be forced to treat patient with ivermectin
Four people were shot in Mt. Washington, Cincinnati police said.
Four people shot following argument in Mt. Washington

Latest News

P.G. Sittenfeld says he's innocent of federal corruption charges
P.G. Sittenfeld says he's innocent of federal corruption charges
Tucker joined Fiona and Bibi at Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes Tucker the hippo
FOX19 NOW/file
Wilmington City Schools closed due to lack of bus drivers
An aerial view of the Brent Spence bridge during Summer 2017 when crews closed several lanes...
Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project progresses