Funeral plans shared for Ohio sailor killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Funeral plans were released Tuesday for the Northeast Ohio sailor killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

The body of Navy Corpsman Max Soviak is expected to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

A procession will then bring his body to the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home in Berlin Heights.

“All members of the community are invited and encouraged to pay their respects to Corpsman Soviak and his family along the entire public processional route. Please exercise caution if parking along a road right-of-way to ensure that your vehicle is entirely off of the traveled portion of the roadway,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth.

The public processional route is scheduled to proceed south on U.S Route 250 from the Strecker Road intersection to State Route 113 East, east on State Route 113 East through the Village of Milan, passing Edison High School where Soviak graduated in 2017, north on Berlin Road to West Main Street in Berlin Heights, east on West Main Street to South Street (State Route 61), south on South Street to the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home.

Soviak, 22, was one of 13 children.

His visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Edison High School Field House, 2603 State Route 113 East in Milan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Edison High School Stadium.

A private burial will follow.

Hundreds attended a vigil in Berlin Heights on Aug. 29.

