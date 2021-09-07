Contests
Lebanon City Council considers banning vaccine mandate for city workers

(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lebanon City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss an ordinance on a vaccine mandate for city employees.

The ordinance would prohibit the City of Lebanon from instituting a vaccine mandate for employees.

It would also prohibit the city from discriminating against Lebanon citizens based on their vaccination status.

An emergency ordinance is being requested, meaning the ordinance would take effect immediately upon passage.

Lebanon would become the first city in the Tri-State to ban vaccine mandates for city workers.

The City of Cincinnati last week announced its own vaccine “mandate”. City workers can refuse the vaccine but must submit to regular testing.

It’s unclear whether Lebanon’s ordinance would ban that sort of policy as well.

Council members on Tuesday will also take up two resolutions, one condemning vaccine mandates by private businesses, the other requesting changes to quarantine policies in Lebanon.

Quarantine policies are at the center of an Ohio Department of Health pilot program being considered for school districts in Warren County.

The program would allow unvaccinated, previously unmasked students who remain asymptomatic to return to school following a close contact as long as they wear a mask for seven days and test negative at either end of that span.

The program is also being considered for Butler County schools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

