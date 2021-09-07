Contests
Man found dead in vehicle in Gallatin County

Missing man found dead in vehicle in Gallatin County
Missing man found dead in vehicle in Gallatin County(Gray News, file image)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a vehicle in Gallatin County.

Troopers say James Beach, 56, of Warsaw, Kentucky, had been reported missing to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department.

He was found in a vehicle off of Steeles Bottom Road around 11:45 am. on Monday, Sept. 6.

The Gallatin County Coroner pronounced Beach dead at the scene.

KSP’s preliminary investigation indicates his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason.

The investigation is ongoing.

