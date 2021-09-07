Man found dead in vehicle in Gallatin County
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a vehicle in Gallatin County.
Troopers say James Beach, 56, of Warsaw, Kentucky, had been reported missing to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department.
He was found in a vehicle off of Steeles Bottom Road around 11:45 am. on Monday, Sept. 6.
The Gallatin County Coroner pronounced Beach dead at the scene.
KSP’s preliminary investigation indicates his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason.
The investigation is ongoing.
