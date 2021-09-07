Man found dead in vehicle in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a vehicle in Gallatin County.

Troopers say James Beach, 56, of Warsaw, Kentucky, had been reported missing to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department.

He was found in a vehicle off of Steeles Bottom Road around 11:45 am. on Monday, Sept. 6.

The Gallatin County Coroner pronounced Beach dead at the scene.

KSP’s preliminary investigation indicates his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason.

The investigation is ongoing.

