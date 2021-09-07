Contests
Man possibly on LSD hospitalized after jumping from building’s roof, police say

By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - LSD could be a factor in a 21-year-old man’s decision to jump from the roof of a building on Labor Day.

Oxford police were first on the scene near Gaslight Avenue after dispatchers took a call about a man who jumped off the roof of a building.

The 21-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later taken to a trauma center for treatment.

While police investigated, they say they found out the man may have been on LSD.

The police report says officers talked with two neighbors who were also up on their roofs. The neighbors told police they saw him “open his roof access and walk in a hurry to the ledge before jumping off the ledge and onto the asphalt parking lot below.”

Another medic had to be called to the area because police say they heard a second man calling for help from inside the building where the 21-year-old jumped from.

Police say they found the second man on the ground, crying and holding his dog. That man allegedly admitted to police he and the man who had jumped each took a tab of acid.

The roommates of the man who jumped told officers he had been acting a little strange before the incident.

Police tell FOX19 NOW they have been unable to get an update on the condition of the man who jumped from the roof.

