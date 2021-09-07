Contests
Ohio law enforcement agencies to receive $5 million in grants for body camera equipment

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that $5 million in grants will be distributed to law enforcement agencies to use for body camera equipment.

In June, the governor announced the Ohio General Assembly line passed the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program in the state’s 2022-2023 operating budget.

Gov. DeWine says that the program will help the agencies financially with camera equipment, video storage, public record management personnel, and more.

“Body cameras are beneficial for peace officers and the public because they act as impartial eyes on events as they transpire, but most law enforcement agencies in Ohio don’t have them because they can’t afford them,” Gov. DeWine said. “One of my top priorities has always been ensuring that our law enforcement officers have the tools they need to best serve the public, and this new grant program will help eliminate the cost barriers associated with body-worn cameras and will contribute to a safer Ohio.”

According to Gov. DeWine, the state does not require body cameras. He then adds that the smaller agencies cannot afford them.

Agencies do have to apply to qualify for the grant.

Applications for the program will be accepted until Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

