Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

P.G. Sittenfeld claims innocence, plans to fight charges until very end

By Jared Goffinet and Chris Riva
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Suspended Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld claims he is innocent of the federal corruption-related charges following Tuesday’s status hearing in his case.

Sittenfeld, a Democrat, was indicted on charges of honest services wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion by a government official in Nov. 2020.

Sittenfeld’s legal team most recently requested a federal judge to drop all corruption-related charges back in March.

The judge denied the request.

The trial is set to begin in June of next year and is expected to last about three to four weeks, his lawyer, Charlie Rittgers Sr., tells FOX19 NOW.

His trial will follow Jeff Pastor’s, who is another suspended Council Member.

Sittenfeld is one of three Cincinnati City Council Members indicted in the past year in what prosecutors allege is a pay-to-play scheme exchanging votes for cash or PAC contributions.

Last December, Sittenfeld agreed to a voluntary suspension from office pending the outcome of the charges against him.

The plan is to “fight it until the very end,” Sittenfeld said Tuesday as he walked away.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident
Ivermectin
Judge rules hospital can’t be forced to treat patient with ivermectin
Four people were shot in Mt. Washington, Cincinnati police said.
Four people shot following argument in Mt. Washington

Latest News

P.G. Sittenfeld says he's innocent of federal corruption charges
P.G. Sittenfeld says he's innocent of federal corruption charges
Tucker joined Fiona and Bibi at Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes Tucker the hippo
FOX19 NOW/file
Wilmington City Schools closed due to lack of bus drivers
An aerial view of the Brent Spence bridge during Summer 2017 when crews closed several lanes...
Brent Spence Bridge maintenance project progresses