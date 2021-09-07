P.G. Sittenfeld claims innocence, plans to fight charges until very end

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Suspended Cincinnati City Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld claims he is innocent of the federal corruption-related charges following Tuesday’s status hearing in his case.

Sittenfeld, a Democrat, was indicted on charges of honest services wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion by a government official in Nov. 2020.

FOX19 NOW EXCLUSIVE: Suspended Cincinnati Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld proclaims his innocence following his appearance in federal court. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7zYYvhH7kB — FOX19 Now Investigates (@19Investigates) September 7, 2021

Sittenfeld’s legal team most recently requested a federal judge to drop all corruption-related charges back in March.

The judge denied the request.

The trial is set to begin in June of next year and is expected to last about three to four weeks, his lawyer, Charlie Rittgers Sr., tells FOX19 NOW.

Rittgers told us the reason why the trial date is so far away, is because they are still reviewing a voluminous amount of evidence. @FOX19 — FOX19 Now Investigates (@19Investigates) September 7, 2021

His trial will follow Jeff Pastor’s, who is another suspended Council Member.

Sittenfeld is one of three Cincinnati City Council Members indicted in the past year in what prosecutors allege is a pay-to-play scheme exchanging votes for cash or PAC contributions.

Last December, Sittenfeld agreed to a voluntary suspension from office pending the outcome of the charges against him.

The plan is to “fight it until the very end,” Sittenfeld said Tuesday as he walked away.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.