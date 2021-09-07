Contests
Publix to open Louisville store

The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their first Kentucky store in eastern Louisville Metro.(Source: Publix)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets has signed a lease for their first store in Kentucky.

According to the Winter Haven, Florida-based company, the supermarket will be 55,702-square-foot facility located at Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road, just off the Old Henry Road ramps for the Gene Snyder Freeway. It is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition to the supermarket, a Publix Liquors will be located adjacent to the store. The liquor store, which will offer beer, wine and spirits, will be the first located outside the state of Florida.

“Being company owners, Publix associates are committed to providing the highest level of service and quality products to exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones in a media release. “Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community.”

The venture into the Bluegrass will be the eighth state which Publix stores operate in. Currently, Publix has 1,281 stores. The majority, 825, are in Florida.

