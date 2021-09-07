Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sunny streak: How long will it last?

We’re in for another pretty day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.
We’re in for another pretty day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.(FOX19 NOW)
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re in for another pretty day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

The high temperature Tuesday will reach 84 degrees.

A front will bring a few showers Wednesday afternoon and some cooler air for the second half of the work week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Thursday.

After the front moves away, dry weather will prevail past the middle of the month . So get ready to water your lawn and gardens if that is what you do.

Temperatures will warm to above normal starting Saturday and continue well into next week, except for a few sprinkles or light showers.

A few spots next week could reach 90 degrees, but warmer temperatures will not be accompanied by summertime humidity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident
Ivermectin
Judge rules hospital can’t be forced to treat patient with ivermectin
Four people were shot in Mt. Washington, Cincinnati police said.
Four people shot following argument in Mt. Washington

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Dry Until Wednesday Morning, Then Scattered Showers
Overnight Update - Clear, Sunshine Tuesday
Overnight Update - Clear, Sunshine Tuesday
Dry Until Wednesday Morning
Dry Until Wednesday Morning
logo
A Beautiful Labor Day