Sunny streak: How long will it last?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re in for another pretty day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

The high temperature Tuesday will reach 84 degrees.

A front will bring a few showers Wednesday afternoon and some cooler air for the second half of the work week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s Thursday.

After the front moves away, dry weather will prevail past the middle of the month . So get ready to water your lawn and gardens if that is what you do.

Temperatures will warm to above normal starting Saturday and continue well into next week, except for a few sprinkles or light showers.

A few spots next week could reach 90 degrees, but warmer temperatures will not be accompanied by summertime humidity.

