Visitation announced for late Sharonville Police Chief

Steve Vanover died suddenly on Sunday after suffering a serious medical issue at his home.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Funeral and visitation arrangements are in place for Steve Vanover, the former Sharonville Police Chief who died suddenly on Sunday.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 10 from 4-7 p.m.

The visitation will take place at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, located at 10211 Plainfield Road.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, according to Vanover’s obituary.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Shield Ohio.

Condolences can be sent here.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday ordered flags to be flown at half staff at all public buildings in Sharonville.

Vanover suffered a serious medical issue at his home on Sunday. He was rushed to Bethesda North Hospital where he died, according to the Sharonville Police Department. He

He was married with two kids and a grandchild.

