WATCH LIVE: 'The Future of Professional Women's Golf' announcement coming at Kenwood Country Club

An announcement about the largest professional women’s golf event ever to be held in Greater...
An announcement about the largest professional women’s golf event ever to be held in Greater Cincinnati is expected at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kenwood Country Club.(Kenwood Country Club)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT
MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - An announcement about the largest professional women’s golf event ever to be held in Greater Cincinnati is expected at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kenwood Country Club.

The event will be held in 2022.

The new commissioner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, is expected to attend with Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez and Lexi Thompson, 11-time LPGA tour champion.

Executives from The Kroger Co., The Procter & Gamble Company and members of The First Tee of Cincinnati also will be on hand.

