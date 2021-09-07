Westwood shooting victim’s daughter pleads for answers 9 years later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been nine years since Rapheal Kelley was shot in Westwood, and it’s been hard for the family he left behind to live without him.

Especially Annistasyah Kelley, Rapheal, who was 4 at the time.

“My biggest question is, who did it and why?” Annistasyah, now 13, said.

Police say Rapheal, then 22, was shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard on Sept. 12, 2012. He was in a coma for several months at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before eventually succumbing.

No one has been arrested in the case, and no suspect information has been released.

“As I get older, I see my friends with their mom and their dad... and it’s hard for me to grow up without a dad,” Annistasyah said. “My mother has to be both.”

Rapheal also left behind two sisters, Rickendra Kelley and Rickesha Davis.

They’ve been on a painful journey since that night in 2012 when they got that dreaded phone call telling them about the shooting.

“It really didn’t hit me he was gone until a year later,” Rickesha said.

Years later, the sisters echo Annistasyah’s desire to know what happened and why.

“You would want the same justice,” Rickesha said.

The sisters want everyone to know how much Rapheal meant to them.

“Just know he lived a life where he would do anything for anybody, and he was always happy and made others smile,” Rickendra said.

Rickendra can’t think of anyone who would have wanted to hurt Rapheal.

“It’s not right how his fate played out,” she said. “Someone decided to take his life over something. We don’t know what the issue could have been.”

f you have any information on the murder of Rapheal Kelley, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous and could receive cash for your tip.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.