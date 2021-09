CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Wilmington City Schools are closed Tuesday due to a lack of bus drivers, the district announced on Facebook just before 6 a.m.

Bus drivers are out because of illness.

The type of illness was not disclosed.

Wilmington City Schools will be closed today (9/7/2021) as a result of the lack of available bus drivers due to illness. Posted by Wilmington City Schools on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.