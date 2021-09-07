Contests
Woman dies after Green Twp crash, coroner says

A 48-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Green Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(Gray News, file image)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 48-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Green Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Pamela Dowler of Harrison died Saturday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

She was taken there shortly after a vehicle struck a pole in the 5700 block of West Fork Road just after 9:30 p.m., Green Township police have said.

The single vehicle accident remains under investigation, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

