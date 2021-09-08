9/11 remembrance events planned throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sept. 11, 2001, is a tragic date in history that Americans will never forget. People throughout the Tri-State are planning to honor the lives lost as well as the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Ohio

Milford Community Fire Department

They will be hosting a memorial ceremony at 8:50 a.m. All are welcome to attend. The ceremony will include music, prayers, and reflection to honor all those lost that day.

The Spring Grove Lantern Celebration Lighting has been canceled, but is rescheduled for 2022.

Loveland-Symmes Fire Department

They are inviting the police, fire, ems, rescue, communications agencies, and police and fire guards to the memorial day parade and ceremony on Saturday starting at 8:46 a.m. at 200 Harrison Ave.

City of Loveland

The city will be hosting a Sept. 11 memorial event starting with a parade at 5 p.m. from the Loveland Elementary School located on 600 Loveland Madeira Road. There will also be a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Loveland Firefighters’ Memorial located on 200 Harrison Ave.

The Tom Daughtery Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. at Nisbet Park.

University of Cincinnati Stair Run

UC will be hosting a stair run on Friday to remember the lives lost by the first responders on Sept. 11, 2001. They will be hosting the event on Friday at the stadium because the UC has a football game on Saturday.

Registration starts at 5:30 a.m. and the run will take place at 6:46 a.m. and will last for 56 minutes (the time people had to evacuate the south tower before it collapsed).

Blue Ash Fire Department

The Blue Ash firefighters are hosting the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 Memorial Firefighter Stair Climb at The Summit Park Observation Tower on Saturday at 8 a.m. Firefighters will climb the tower 10 times in full gear to signify the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that the firefighters climbed that day.

This event is open to the public. Sign-ups are reserved only for firefighters participating in the climb.

The money raised will be used to cover event costs, donations to The Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Clermont County

A 30-minute ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday outside the courthouse at 270 E. Main Street in Batavia.

Green Township

They will be hosting the Green Township World Trade Center Steel Memorial Remembering the twentieth anniversary.

The ceremony will be at the Green Township Administration Complex at 9 a.m.

Warren County

A candlelight vigil on Friday, Sept. 10 at 822 Memorial Drive in Lebanon starting at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday at the same location, a Solemn Remembrance with Honor Guard Posting will begin at 8:45 a.m.

Kentucky

Erlanger

Erlanger Fire/EMS and Local 4206 partnered with Wills for First Responders founder Cathy Hutton to provide free wills for first responders and their spouses on Sept. 11.

The Erlanger Council Chambers is located at 505 Commonwealth Ave. in Erlanger. To schedule an appointment first responders can call Hutton at 859-757-9736 or 859-878-2825 or email her at chutton@cs-law.com

Morning View

Freedom Fest: This will take place on Sat. from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 13894 Madison Pike. Free admission. Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tomi Lahren will be the guest speakers. There will also be fireworks, live music, and a barbeque.

Florence

Patriot Day Remembrance event at the Florence Ya’lls stadium will take place Saturday commemorating the anniversary of the attacks. It is a tribute to the first responders.

The event will feature a baseball game, music, fireworks and more. It is a joint effort with the City of Florence, Boone County Fiscal Court, the Florence Y’alls, and the nonprofit GOPantry.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

Burlington

Holiday for Heroes “Patriots Day Celebration” will be held on Saturday at the Arborwood Subdivision.

Tri-State band the Naked Karate Girls will be performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be fireworks, face painting and more.

