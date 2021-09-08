Cincinnati SPCA rescues 129 animals from Hurricane Ida

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One hundred and twenty-nine animals were rescued from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and made their way to Cincinnati to find a new home.

Interim President and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati Mike Retzlaff says that they worked with a local SPCA in Louisiana and rescued 73 cats, 39 dogs, and 13 rabbits.

Retzlaff adds that the shelters in Louisiana are overcrowded, so when the hurricane came in, the SPCA shelter contacted them to take some of the animals to make way for the displaced ones.

“I think we’ve got it down to a science at this point so much so that even though a lot of the dogs have heartworm that came from the south, we’re treating them, we’re in various stages, but it’s only been a week, and we’re starting to see some of them become available already,” Retzlaff said.

Volunteer Ron Juenger says that the dogs coming in are “frightened, and their anxiety is very high.”

“We have a good medical crew here and staff here that have been doing this for a large number of animals for Katrina 16 years ago and helping with hurricane dogs from Florida,” Retzlaff said.

Retzlaff adds that many people are interested in adopting the animals.

“You feel like a million dollars. There’s no better feeling than when you take a dog home,” Juenger said.

Retzlaff says that people interested in adopting the animals should check their website as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.