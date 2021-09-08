Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati SPCA rescues 129 animals from Hurricane Ida

SCPA Cincinnati helped rescue 129 animals from Hurricane Ida.
SCPA Cincinnati helped rescue 129 animals from Hurricane Ida.(WXIX)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One hundred and twenty-nine animals were rescued from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and made their way to Cincinnati to find a new home.

Interim President and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati Mike Retzlaff says that they worked with a local SPCA in Louisiana and rescued 73 cats, 39 dogs, and 13 rabbits.

Retzlaff adds that the shelters in Louisiana are overcrowded, so when the hurricane came in, the SPCA shelter contacted them to take some of the animals to make way for the displaced ones.

“I think we’ve got it down to a science at this point so much so that even though a lot of the dogs have heartworm that came from the south, we’re treating them, we’re in various stages, but it’s only been a week, and we’re starting to see some of them become available already,” Retzlaff said.

Volunteer Ron Juenger says that the dogs coming in are “frightened, and their anxiety is very high.”

“We have a good medical crew here and staff here that have been doing this for a large number of animals for Katrina 16 years ago and helping with hurricane dogs from Florida,” Retzlaff said.

Retzlaff adds that many people are interested in adopting the animals.

“You feel like a million dollars. There’s no better feeling than when you take a dog home,” Juenger said.

Retzlaff says that people interested in adopting the animals should check their website as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Driver killed when semi runs off I-74, crashes into weigh station building
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
A medical helicopter responded to a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Tuesday morning, fire...
Air Care responds to ‘serious’ motorcycle crash in Clermont County
A 48-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Green Township, according to the Hamilton...
Woman dies after Green Township crash, coroner says
A physical altercation occurred in a courthouse Tuesday after a hearing was held for a doctor...
Animal rights activists clash with supporters of doctor found guilty of animal abuse

Latest News

Tucker the hippo.
Tucker gets used to his new home at the Cincinnati Zoo
President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains...
Navy awards Purple Heart to Maxton Soviak as fallen sailor’s remains return to Ohio (video)
Tri-State residents remember those lost and those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11,...
9/11 remembrance events planned throughout the Tri-State
Financebuzz will select one winner to watch 13 horror films.
Get paid $1,300 to watch horror films