Clearing continues, highs reach for the upper 70s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is ending and clearing continues through noontime across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Behind the passing front, we’ll see lots of afternoon sunshine and temperatures reach for the upper 70s. Clear conditions remain overnight tonight. Lows will dip into the cool and crisp 50s tonight. Go ahead and open up the window and let that fresh breeze in!

The next stretch keeps us dry for several days. Enjoy the cool mornings and nice afternoons. Daytime highs hold in the upper 70s through Friday. We’ll dial up the heat as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures will warm to above normal starting Saturday and continue well into next week. A few spots next week could reach 90 degrees, but warmer temperatures will not be accompanied by summertime humidity.

Dry weather will prevail until another cold front arrives on Wednesday of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.