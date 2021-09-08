Coroner: 66-year-old driver dies after Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 66-year-old woman died this week after she was critically hurt in an Adams County last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Janell Brown of Hillsboro died Tuesday at University Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

She was at the hospital since Aug. 16.

That’s when her orange, 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck struck a culvert and overturned on northbound Ohio 41 just before 8 p.m. in Jackson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Brown was the sole occupant of the vehicle and wore her seatbelt, said Sgt. Joshua Hunter.

Unsafe speed was a contributing circumstance to the crash, he added.

The speed on that stretch of the road is 55 mph.

