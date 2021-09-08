Contests
Driver killed when semi runs off I-74, crashes into weigh station building

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74 and crashed into a building at a weight station early Wednesday, according to West Harrison fire officials.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74 and crashed into a building at a weight station early Wednesday, according to West Harrison fire officials.

It happened just inside the Indiana border, after the exit for New Haven and Dry Fork roads, about 5:10 a.m.

Traffic on I-74 is not impacted. All lanes remain open, dispatchers say.

A representative from Hamilton County’s Urban Search & Rescue team was called to join the search and assess the building, they say.

Fire officials say they are working to remove debris and recover the driver.

The weigh station was closed and nobody was in the building at the time of the collision, according to state officials on scene.

A truck driver who says he was parked at the station at the time tells FOX19 NOW the semi veered off the highway and hit the building at full speed. The driver didn’t appear to brake at all.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

