Driver killed when semi runs off I-74, crashes into weigh station building

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74 and crashed into a building at a weight station early Wednesday, according to West Harrison fire officials.

It happened just inside the Indiana border, after the exit for New Haven and Dry Fork roads, about 5:10 a.m.

Traffic on I-74 is not impacted. All lanes remain open, dispatchers say.

The Indiana State Police is on the scene of a serious crash on I-74 Westbound at the 171 mile marker (Indiana/Ohio State line).



A semi tractor trailer left the roadway, crashing through the scalehouse at the West Harrison weigh station.



More information will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/OC92n1dLmU — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 8, 2021

A representative from Hamilton County’s Urban Search & Rescue team was called to join the search and assess the building, they say.

Fire officials say they are working to remove debris and recover the driver.

The weigh station was closed and nobody was in the building at the time of the collision, according to state officials on scene.

A truck driver who says he was parked at the station at the time tells FOX19 NOW the semi veered off the highway and hit the building at full speed. The driver didn’t appear to brake at all.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.