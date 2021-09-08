Fifth grade at Madeira Elementary School goes virtual next 2 weeks due to COVID-19

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - The fifth grade at Madeira Elementary School moves to virtual learning for the next two weeks due COVID-19 exposure, a district spokeswoman confirms.

“Fifth grade has most of the cases for the district and close contacts are overlapping from one case to the next so we are just going remote for two weeks trying to get then to stop quarantining each other,” she said.

Madeira is the latest district to change its learning as the delta variant continues to drive a surge in COVID-19 cases locally and across Ohio and the nation.

Last week, two districts in Warren County - Lebanon and Carlisle - announced they were halting classes until after Labor Day due to a rise in cases.

Now, Lebanon City Schools is one of 10 Warren County schools participating in a pilot program with the Ohio Department of Health that will allow healthy students exposed to COVID-19 in school instead of being forced to quarantine at home.

