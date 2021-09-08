Contests
Harrison school leaders share personal stories about 9/11 to educate younger generation

By Andrea Medina
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - Harrison Junior School leaders shared personal stories of the 9/11 attacks as a way to help educate the younger generation about the impact the day had.

The ceremony explained the significance of Sept. 11, 2001, with stories from school leaders and first responders.

For Harrison Junior School Principal Christian Tracy, who was then a fifth-grade teacher, the day started like any other would.

“I was sitting in the classroom in West Chester, Ohio, teaching a bunch of 5th graders and all of a sudden hearing reports of a plane hitting the World Trade Center,” Tracy said.

For the hundreds of Harrison Junior School students, the event is a history lesson.

“The first responders were there, and they wanted everyone out before them,” said 6th grader Ella Bruegge. “They put people in front of them, before them.”

Even though 9/11 isn’t something the students lived through firsthand, Tracy says they desire to learn more of that moment in time.

“They have genuine questions about how you felt and when it happened and parting those things on kids is important to make sure they know the importance,” explained Tracy.

The school hopes in sharing the tragedy of 9/11 and the feeling of togetherness in the days following the attacks, it will help students know how it changed our country.

For Miami Whitewater Elementary teacher Sarah Ard, the day is a reminder of her uncle, who was a victim in the attacks.

“He was a passenger on Flight 11,” said Ard. “The first plane that was purposely flown into the World Trade Center.”

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, school leaders encourage students to honor the heroism of first responders and the military and to remember the victims of the attacks.

