Joe Burrow expecting better things from himself in Week 1

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s confidence appears to have not wavered as he prepares for his first regular season game since November of last year.

Burrow says he expects to be better than normal when the Bengals take the field Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium.

The confidence oozing QB seems to have a different mindset from just a month ago.

Burrow voiced frustration with himself in early August saying, he did not feel like himself, despite his knee feeling “fixed and strong” after tearing his ACL and MCL.

The second-year quarterback only took three snaps during the preseason.

With limited live game action and contact, Burrow was not hit much.

That does not seem to be a worry for No. 9 heading into Week 1.

Joe Burrow. Game week. Asked about getting hit: “I’m excited to play football again. I’m a football player, not just a quarterback.” #Bengals pic.twitter.com/fnd3QUNrYh — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 8, 2021

The Bengals and Vikings open the 2021-22 regular season on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m. Sunday.

FOX19 NOW’s pregame show begins at 10 a.m.

