Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ky. girl asks for a special gift on 12th birthday

Greenup County girl asks for COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday
Greenup County girl asks for COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY Ky. (WSAZ) - Since March 2020, 12-year-old Lucy Roy feels her world has stopped.

“We all got quarantined, and we just thought it was the big flu thing, and then it started getting worse and worse,” Lucy said.

In August 2020, Lucy started middle school, but she only went to school her first day, before being switched to virtual.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m starting middle school’ and then it was COVID and I didn’t even have a normal year, so it was kind of hard to actually learn how to do middle school,” Lucy said.

With school virtual, she couldn’t spend much time with her friends, and Sunday dinners with her grandparents were stopped, as her grandfather is considered high risk.

“They’ll sit on their porch, and we’ll sit in the grass or something and we’ll talk to them and we did that a lot,” she said. “It was really hard for me to not hug him and my mamaw.”

When she heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to roll up her sleeve, not only to protect herself but to protect others.

“I was like, ‘Mom when can I get mine’ and she was like, ‘Well you have to be 12′ and I was like oh darn it, I can’t get mine yet,” Lucy said.

About a month before her birthday, she found herself asking for a present she never dreamed of: a COVID-19 vaccine.

She said normally she’d ask for a pool party and a sleepover with friends.

On Aug. 31, her 12th birthday, she got her first shot. She says it’s important to her, especially as more kids her age are testing positive.

“I can go see my grandparents I can go see my whole family without being worried that I’m not protecting them and myself,” she said.

She can also do something she hasn’t for far too long, hug her grandparents.

“We had our masks on and it was just special because we haven’t gotten to do that,” Lucy said.

Lucy attends McKell Middle School in Greenup County and plays volleyball. Due to COVID, games have been canceled, but she says she’s glad to be back in a classroom again.

She hopes now that her whole family is vaccinated, they’ll have Christmas in person this year instead of over Zoom.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Cincinnati man dead in I-275 crash, OSP says
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
Tri-State Jewelers at 630 Race Street, Downtown, was raided by federal agents in November 2019.
3 more convicted in massive drug, money laundering case with links to Mexican cartel
Financebuzz will select one winner to watch 13 horror films.
Get paid $1,300 to watch horror films

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5:30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 5:30 a.m.
One person was hospitalized in a rollover crash in Colerain Township overnight, police say.
Colerain rollover crash sends 1 to hospital
Hamilton County is expected to get its first Safe Haven Baby Box, at a fire station in Delhi...
Safe haven for babies: Hamilton County getting its first ‘baby box’
Richard Longoria, an unvaccinated LMDC corrections officer, is fighting for his life.
LMDC officer battles for life on ventilator, FOP to help family
Boone Studer was born with a rare skin condition called recessive dystrophic epidermolysis...
Parents of NKY boy with rare skin condition working to raise funds, awareness