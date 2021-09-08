Contests
LIVE / Body of US Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was killed during Kabul airport attack, returns to Ohio

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of United States Navy Fleet Marine Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton Soviak will be flown back to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday morning.

A procession will be held for Soviak, one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed during an Aug. 26 bombing attack at a Kabul airport during the evacuations of Americans and Afghanistan residents.

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Soviak’s body is scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at approximately 10:25 a.m. A procession with first responders and military personnel from the airport to Soviak’s hometown of Berlin Heights in Erie County will immediately follow.

The 22-year-old was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School.

Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Ohio Navy Hospitalman killed in Kabul terror attack

Calling hours will be held at Edison High School Field House on Sunday with funeral services planned for 11 a.m. at Edison High School Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13.

