Madiera police officer rescues owl from soccer goal

‘You might get a hoot out of this!’
Officer Jim Zazycki and the owl he rescued from a tangled situation.
Officer Jim Zazycki and the owl he rescued from a tangled situation.(Madeira Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Madeira police officer saved the day after an owl got caught in some netting.

Officer Jim Zazycki went out on the call Tuesday morning.

Zazycki found a great horned owl, also known as a “tiger owl” or a “hoot howl,” entangled in a soccer goal.

(It happens, apparently.)

The owl was cut out of the netting and sent to Raptor Inc, a Milford-based bird rescue, but not before Zazycki got a photo with his recent rescuee.

The department noted the owl was checked out and “seems to be doing just fine.”

Way to go Jim!

Posted by Madeira Police Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

