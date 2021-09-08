Contests
Man shot in Mt Healthy

Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the...
Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital Tuesday night.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Clovernook Avenue and Adams Road about 9 p.m.

They found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he is in stable condition.

No arrests were announced, and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Healthy police: 513-728-3183 or 513-825-2280.

