Man shot in Mt Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Clovernook Avenue and Adams Road about 9 p.m.

They found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he is in stable condition.

No arrests were announced, and suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mt. Healthy police: 513-728-3183 or 513-825-2280.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.