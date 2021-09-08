One dead in semi, pick up truck crash on I-275 SB in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was taken by helicopter to the hospital following a crash involving a semi and a pick up truck on I-275 Southbound in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. near Milford Parkway.

I-275 Southbound is closed in the area and traffic is backed up to Wards Corner Road, a tweet from Total Traffic Cincinnati said.

No word yet on what caused the crash

🚨BREAKING: I275 SB shut down at Milford Parkway due to a car & semi colliding. Here’s a look from my vantage point bout a quarter mile or so below it @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ZQibIuaePM — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 8, 2021

FOX19 NOW is on the way to the scene and will update this story with the latest information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.