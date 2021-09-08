Contests
One dead in semi, pick up truck crash on I-275 SB in Clermont County

Portion of interstate remains closed
The crash happened around 4 p.m.
The crash happened around 4 p.m.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was taken by helicopter to the hospital following a crash involving a semi and a pick up truck on I-275 Southbound in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. near Milford Parkway.

I-275 Southbound is closed in the area and traffic is backed up to Wards Corner Road, a tweet from Total Traffic Cincinnati said.

No word yet on what caused the crash

FOX19 NOW is on the way to the scene and will update this story with the latest information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

