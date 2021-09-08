Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

— Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

— Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses by end of year, down from 2B

— U.S. faces COVID-19 surge in summer, leading into fall

___

— Read AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
A medical helicopter responded to a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Tuesday morning, fire...
Air Care responds to ‘serious’ motorcycle crash in Clermont County
A 48-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Green Township, according to the Hamilton...
Woman dies after Green Township crash, coroner says
A physical altercation occurred in a courthouse Tuesday after a hearing was held for a doctor...
Animal rights activists clash with supporters of doctor found guilty of animal abuse

Latest News

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
Top Dems leave door open to trimming Biden’s $3.5T price tag
The Biden White House's self-imposed deadline to pass the infrastructure and budget deal is...
Biden pushes economic agenda as Dems battle price
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati begins next Thursday.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital