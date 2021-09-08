Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers call for transparency, accountability in state’s unemployment system

By Jason Scott and Chris Riva
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio lawmakers are calling for government transparency and accountability following a FOX19 NOW investigation into the state’s unemployment system.

At issue are unemployed people whose benefits have been stolen by hackers who gained access by changing bank routing numbers and redirecting the funds.

Both the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services say the system was not hacked or compromised. State Representatives Jeffrey Crossman of Parma and Lisa Sobecki of Toledo disagree.

Rep. Jeffrey Crossman of Parma and Rep. Lisa Sobecki of Toledo in Columbus calling for...
Rep. Jeffrey Crossman of Parma and Rep. Lisa Sobecki of Toledo in Columbus calling for transparency from Ohio Department of Job & Family Services(ohiochannel.com)

“We are getting pushback from the governor’s office and JFS that everything is fine here, there is nothing to see here. But there is clearly a problem here,” Rep. Crossman said.

Crossman and Sobecki say they believe ODJFS is not sharing critical information that would make those victims whole again.

“They have not been open and honest about what is going on. I am not as confident that everything is okay,” Rep. Crossman said.

FOX19 NOW Investigates has spoken to several people who say they had their benefits stolen. In some cases, they claim the operator on the other end of the phone told them the system had been hacked.

ODJFS has repeatedly told FOX19 NOW Investigates there is no evidence their system was ever compromised. On July 1st, FOX19 NOW Investigates filed a public record request with ODJFS seeking emails and text messages between ODJFS leadership about account takeovers or hijacked claims. As of this writing, ODJFS has not acknowledged the request.

“I mean I found out about this in June,” Rep. Crossman said. “I saw that Channel 19 in Cincinnati did a report on this. I saw they asked for documents about this in July and when I spoke to the reporter about this a week or so ago, the reporter had never been responded to.”

In July, ODJFS Executive Director Matt Damschroder said they would give victims who lost money the opportunity to get their benefits, but the full process for victims is not yet in place.

Representative Crossman says he has also put in a similar request with no response. “We do not know the scope of what the problem is. If they have been doing everything they can, show us the records we have asked for.”

Dan Tierney, a spokesman for Governor Mike DeWine, said Crossman and Sobecki were pulling a political stunt.

He said the state has never discovered evidence that the system has been hacked. He apologized for the delay in acknowledging FOX19 NOW’s Public Records Request.

As of this writing, ODJFS has not responded to our request for reaction to the claims by Representatives Crossman and Sobecki.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
A medical helicopter responded to a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Tuesday morning, fire...
Air Care responds to ‘serious’ motorcycle crash in Clermont County
A 48-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Green Township, according to the Hamilton...
Woman dies after Green Township crash, coroner says
A physical altercation occurred in a courthouse Tuesday after a hearing was held for a doctor...
Animal rights activists clash with supporters of doctor found guilty of animal abuse

Latest News

Allworth Advice: Scammers targeting Venmo users
Allworth Advice: Scammers targeting Venmo users
Ohio lawmakers call for transparency, accountability in the state’s unemployment system
Ohio lawmakers call for transparency, accountability in the state’s unemployment system
Cincinnati Bell Inc. announced Monday the completion of its acquisition by Macquarie...
Cincinnati Bell bought in $2.9B deal
Allworth Advice: Preparing your house for sale
Allworth Advice: Preparing your house for sale