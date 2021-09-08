Contests
Ohio’s largest city reissues mask mandate as COVID cases rise

The mandate will apply regardless of vaccination status.
Columbus will be under an indoor mask mandate in the coming days, according to Mayor Andrew...
Columbus will be under an indoor mask mandate in the coming days, according to Mayor Andrew Ginther.(Daniele Marzocchi | Flickr)
By Farnoush Amiri
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus became one of the largest Ohio cities to announce plans Wednesday to reissue a mask mandate amid a rise of cases and hospitalizations as a result of the delta variant.

Mayor Andrew Ginther says he’ll issue an executive order in the coming days that would require all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in indoor places across Columbus.

Ohio Hospitalization Data by Region

City health officials say hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, including many under the age of 18.

More than 2,500 COVID cases were reported last week — an increase of 37 percent over the previous week.

