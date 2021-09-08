Ohio’s largest city reissues mask mandate as COVID cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus became one of the largest Ohio cities to announce plans Wednesday to reissue a mask mandate amid a rise of cases and hospitalizations as a result of the delta variant.

Mayor Andrew Ginther says he’ll issue an executive order in the coming days that would require all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in indoor places across Columbus.

City health officials say hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, including many under the age of 18.

More than 2,500 COVID cases were reported last week — an increase of 37 percent over the previous week.

