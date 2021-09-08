Oktoberfest Zinzinnati adds extra day to become world’s largest Oktoberfest for 2021

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - When it begins next Thursday, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will become the largest Oktoberfest celebration in the world for the first time since starting in 1976.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is the biggest festival because Munich, Germany canceled theirs again this year.

“We’re so proud of the way everyone has been doing all of the things that they have to do to be safe,” explains Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber CEO Brendon Cull. “Getting the vaccine is the most important thing, so we’re having our Oktoberfest and so we this year will be the world’s largest Oktoberfest and so we’re excited to claim that crown.”

The usual events like the World’s Largest Chicken Dance, the running of the wieners dogs, the world brat eating championship, the stein hoist championship will take place.

The key to winning the stein host championship, according to the head brewer at Sam Adams in Cincinnati, is pretty simple.

“Try not to think about it,” explains Samuel Adams Head Brewer Chris Siegman. “You know just hold it out straight and just keep your back as straight as you can and let your mind go somewhere else. That’s what I try to do.”

Sam Adams is also debuting a new Octoberfest beer that is barrel-aged

Siegman says don’t wait to try out this new brew which is 10.2% alcohol by volume.

“We only have a finite amount, so we’ll have it till it runs out,” says Siegman. “We think we’ll have it through October, but probably after that, it will be gone.”

Second and Third Streets will be buzzing next weekend, in more ways than one.

