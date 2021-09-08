Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange resulted in all three people involved being hospitalized, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to the 3700 block of Vine Street across in front of the Vine Street Cemetery around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday for the reported shooting.

Shortly before that, according to CPD Lt. Patrick Caton, one man who arrived alone met two other men to get something he bought off Craigslist.

Caton says the two men tried to rob the one man at gunpoint, but then the one man drew his own weapon to defend himself.

Gunfire was exchanged.

The lone man stayed at the scene. Police found him and transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two other men arrived at UCMC in a private vehicle. Both have non-life-threatening injuries as well.

Police believe they have identified everyone involved in the incident and are not currently looking for other suspects.

District 5′s investigative unit is continuing to investigate.

We are in front of Vine St. Cemetery where Cincinnati Police say a man was shot and taken to UC Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers say two other men later showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/62uRP4sHM1 — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) September 8, 2021

