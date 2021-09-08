Police searching for missing Middletown woman with Alzheimer’s

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Marcia Rudokas, 84, was last seen Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. after she drove away from her residence on Raymond Drive and didn’t return.

She’s driving a 2008 Mercury Marquis that’s champagne in color with Ohio plates EEP1517. (The vehicle pictured below is not the actual vehicle involved.)

Rudokas is described as 5′4″ and 150 lbs. with white hair and brown eyes.

Call or dial 911 if you see Rudokas or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Vehicle pictured is not actual vehicle involved. (Middletown Police Department)

