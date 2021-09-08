Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Middletown woman with Alzheimer’s

Marcia Rudokas
Marcia Rudokas(Middletown Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Marcia Rudokas, 84, was last seen Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. after she drove away from her residence on Raymond Drive and didn’t return.

She’s driving a 2008 Mercury Marquis that’s champagne in color with Ohio plates EEP1517. (The vehicle pictured below is not the actual vehicle involved.)

Rudokas is described as 5′4″ and 150 lbs. with white hair and brown eyes.

Call or dial 911 if you see Rudokas or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Vehicle pictured is not actual vehicle involved.
Vehicle pictured is not actual vehicle involved.(Middletown Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver
Sharonville Police Chief Steve Vanover.
Sharonville police chief dies suddenly, department announces
TWRA Boat patrols Norris Lake./(WVLT)
2 Ohio residents injured in Norris Lake boating accident
A medical helicopter responded to a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Tuesday morning, fire...
Air Care responds to ‘serious’ motorcycle crash in Clermont County
A 48-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Green Township, according to the Hamilton...
Woman dies after Green Township crash, coroner says

Latest News

Bengals No. 1 pick answers questions about drops
"I'm not afraid to get better"
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Avondale they say resulted from an attempted...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot in Avondale
Officer Jim Zazycki and the owl he rescued from a tangled situation.
Madiera police officer rescues owl from soccer goal
Lebanon City Council considers banning vaccine mandate for city workers