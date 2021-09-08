Contests
Rain Tapers, Skies Clear Wednesday Afternoon

Cooler air in the upper 70′s the next few days.
Frank Marzullo
Frank Marzullo(WXIX)
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some brief morning rain will continue to push out of the area Wednesday morning.  By 9am the rain should clear of the Cincinnati metro and exit the southeastern counties of the FOX19 NOW viewing area by noon.

After the front moves away, skies will clear and dry weather will prevail until a cold front arrives Wednesday next week.

A few cool mornings and nice afternoons will lead us into the weekend. Daytime highs into the 70s Wednesday through the end of the work week.

Temperatures will warm to above normal starting Saturday and continue well into next week. A few spots next week could reach 90° but warmer temperatures will not be

