Safe haven for babies: Hamilton County getting its first ‘baby box’

Hamilton County is expected to get its first Safe Haven Baby Box, at a fire station in Delhi...
Hamilton County is expected to get its first Safe Haven Baby Box, at a fire station in Delhi Township. Delhi Trustees are poised to approve it through an emergency resolution at their meeting Wednesday night.(Provided)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DEHII TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton County is expected to get its first Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Delhi Township.

Delhi Trustees are poised to approve it through an emergency resolution at their meeting Wednesday night.

The resolution authorizes the township administrator to execute a lease and service agreement with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc. for installation of a newborn safety incubator at Station 33 Fire House at 697 Neeb Road.

It’s not clear how soon would go in.

Ohio’s Safe Haven Law allows people to anonymously surrender their newborns with a medical worker in a hospital, a medical worker at a fire department or other emergency service organization, or a peace officer at a law enforcement agency.

Under the Safe Haven Baby Boxes program, a parent can leave newborns instead of abandoning them without prosecution. Babies typically are 30 days or younger.

The incubators, or boxes, are equipped with alarm systems to immediately notify staff inside the fire station station or 911 dispatchers.

They are climate-controlled with heating and cooling features and a door locks as soon as the baby is placed inside.

A fire station in Defiance became the first in Ohio to have a Safe Haven Baby Box back in September 2019.

Now, Ohio has four and the one in Delhi Township will become the state’s fifth box.

There are several in Indiana, including a box that opened last year in Lawrenceburg.

In May, a newborn girl was left in a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in southern Indiana, in Clarksville.

The infant spent less than a minute there before a firefighter was able to care for her and went to the hospital less than a half hour later, once fire crews performed initial health checks.

Newborn baby found safe inside ‘safe haven baby box’ in Clarksville

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization staffs a 24-hour hotline, (1-866-99BABY1) to give someone the opportunity to talk to a trained professional as they consider safely surrendering their baby.’

For more information on how baby boxes work, click here.

