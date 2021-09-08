Contests
Semi crashes into I-74 scale house, search underway for driver

A semi tractor-trailer went off westbound Interstate 74 and crashed into a scale house at a...
A semi tractor-trailer went off westbound Interstate 74 and crashed into a scale house at a weigh station just inside the Indiana border early Wednesday, dispatchers say.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer went off westbound Interstate 74 and crashed into a scale house at the weigh station just inside the Indiana border early Wednesday, dispatchers say.

The scale house is demolished, and the status of the semi driver is unknown, according to dispatchers in both Hamilton County in Ohio and Dearborn County in Indiana.

It was not immediately clear if the scale house was occupied or open at this hour.

The crash was reported about 5:10 a.m. just after the exit for New Haven and Dry Fork roads.

Traffic on I-74 is not impacted. All lanes remain open, dispatchers say.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, but no one has been transported to a hospital, according to dispatchers.

A representative from Hamilton County’s Urban Search & Rescue team was called to join the search and assess the building, they say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene.

We will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

