Tucker gets used to his new home at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tucker, the Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo, is getting comfortable in his new home after arriving from San Francisco Monday.

Fiona and her mother Bibi have been getting used to Tucker and do not seem stressed about his arrival, according to a post on the Zoo’s member Facebook page.

The post says they have been laying close to Tucker and have bellowed a few times, but otherwise have been eating and behaving as usual.

Tucker is still getting settled in his new home! The Africa care team is working hard to build a relationship with him and gain his trust. He even came up to keeper Jenna for a quick face rub today! pic.twitter.com/FKMoa3FkmG — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) September 7, 2021

Tucker’s arrival comes almost three years after Fiona’s father, Henry, died after a battle with chronic illness.

“The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Hippo Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommended that Tucker move to Cincinnati to be Bibi’s companion and to enjoy being part of a hippo pod. If a baby is in their future, it will be way down the road before that happens,” Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said. “Bibi and Tucker will get to know each other by being in close proximity in the indoor habitat before they share the same space. After that, they will explore the outdoor habitat together. It may be a few weeks before visitors catch a glimpse of the new guy.”

Four-year-old Fiona will join Bibi and Tucker as soon as the couple demonstrate that they are comfortable with each other. The hippo care team says they aware that Fiona fans travel from all over the world to see her, so they will do everything possible to maximize her outdoor time during the introduction period.

According to Tucker’s keepers at San Francisco Zoo, guests loved watching him in his pool, playing with enrichment items and snacking on his favorite foods – melons, beets, squash, hay and grain. Those prized items will all be included in his diet in Cincinnati.

He is not visible to the public yet, so keep an eye out for the zoo’s updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.