Navy awards Purple Heart to Maxton Soviak as fallen sailor’s remains return to Ohio (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Navy announced on Wednesday that Maxton Soviak will posthumously be awarded a Purple Heart medal because of his brave actions in service.

Soviak was one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed during an Aug. 26 bombing attack at a Kabul airport during the evacuations of Americans and Afghanistan residents.

The remains of the 22-year-old Berlin Heights native were flown back to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday morning with an emotional procession to his hometown immediately following the arrival.

Additionally, Soviak’s rank will be advanced by the Navy from corpsman to Hospital Corpsman Third Class.

“Petty Officer Soviak gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “While this promotion and the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge are awarded posthumously, I have no doubt his dedication to this nation, his displayed skill as a Hospital Corpsman, and devotion to the mission at hand warrant this recognition.”

Calling hours for Soviak will be held at Edison High School Field House on Sunday with funeral services planned for 11 a.m. at Edison High School Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.