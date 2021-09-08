Contests
Navy awards Purple Heart to Maxton Soviak as fallen sailor’s remains return to Ohio (video)

President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains...
President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Soviak died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. From left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Navy announced on Wednesday that Maxton Soviak will posthumously be awarded a Purple Heart medal because of his brave actions in service.

Soviak was one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed during an Aug. 26 bombing attack at a Kabul airport during the evacuations of Americans and Afghanistan residents.

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

The remains of the 22-year-old Berlin Heights native were flown back to Northeast Ohio on Wednesday morning with an emotional procession to his hometown immediately following the arrival.

Additionally, Soviak’s rank will be advanced by the Navy from corpsman to Hospital Corpsman Third Class.

“Petty Officer Soviak gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “While this promotion and the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge are awarded posthumously, I have no doubt his dedication to this nation, his displayed skill as a Hospital Corpsman, and devotion to the mission at hand warrant this recognition.”

Calling hours for Soviak will be held at Edison High School Field House on Sunday with funeral services planned for 11 a.m. at Edison High School Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

