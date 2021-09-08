Zoo grants free admission to all police, fire and law enforcement personnel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Next week is “First Responders Week” at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The zoo is honoring those who protect our community by offering free admission to all active first responders and law enforcement personnel from Sept. 11-17.

Fire and police personnel can also purchase admission tickets at half-off for up to six family members.

Those that qualify for free admission include: firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, handwriting examiners, intelligence analysts, investigative assistants and all members of the military (active and retired).

A valid photo ID must be presented at the Cincinnati Zoo to take advantage of this offer.

Fire and police badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by a photo ID.

As all IDs must reference specific fire or police duty, government-only IDs will not be accepted.

