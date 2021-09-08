Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Zoo grants free admission to all police, fire and law enforcement personnel

Its First Responders Week Sept. 11-17 at the Cincinnati Zoo!
Its First Responders Week Sept. 11-17 at the Cincinnati Zoo!(Lisa Hubbard/Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Next week is “First Responders Week” at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The zoo is honoring those who protect our community by offering free admission to all active first responders and law enforcement personnel from Sept. 11-17.

Fire and police personnel can also purchase admission tickets at half-off for up to six family members.

Those that qualify for free admission include: firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, handwriting examiners, intelligence analysts, investigative assistants and all members of the military (active and retired).

A valid photo ID must be presented at the Cincinnati Zoo to take advantage of this offer.

Fire and police badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by a photo ID.

As all IDs must reference specific fire or police duty, government-only IDs will not be accepted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle ran off westbound Interstate 74...
Police ID driver killed in weigh-station crash on I-74
An attempted robbery during a Craigslist exchange ended in an exchange of gunfire and all three...
Police: Craigslist meetup ends with 3 shot on Vine Street
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
One dead in semi, pick up truck crash on I-275 SB in Clermont County
A medical helicopter responded to a motorcycle crash in Clermont County Tuesday morning, fire...
Air Care responds to ‘serious’ motorcycle crash in Clermont County
A 48-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Green Township, according to the Hamilton...
Woman dies after Green Township crash, coroner says

Latest News

Lytle Tunnel maintenance
Lytle Tunnel maintenance causes overnight I-71 closures through Saturday
Chronic wasting disease was recently detected in a Tennessee county, triggering an emergency...
Chronic wasting disease response plan triggered in Kentucky
Caterpillar sting leaves young boy in pain
Caterpillar sting leaves young boy in pain
Caterpillar sting leaves young boy in pain
Caterpillar sting leaves young boy in pain