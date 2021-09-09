Contests
20 years later, Ohio doctor recounts harrowing first hours at Ground Zero

From rescue to recovery in the very heart of an unfolding disaster.
An aerial view of the rescue and recovery operations under way in lower Manhattan at the site...
An aerial view of the rescue and recovery operations under way in lower Manhattan at the site of the collapsed World Trade Center. (Source: Michael Rieger/ FEMA News Photo)
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few days short of 20 years ago, Dr. Randy Marriott with Ohio Task Force One arrived in New York City hoping to save some lives.

He abandoned that notion not long afterward.

“It became very obvious to us,” he said, “that we probably would not have any live victims to assist out of that rubble.”

Marriott was among the hundreds of first responders from around the country who descended upon Ground Zero in those harrowing first hours to help on the front lines alongside New York City police and firefighters.

He says he had just finished an overnight shift at the hospital when the attack happened.

“At that point, with one plane into one tower, it wasn’t clear yet it was an act of terrorism,” he said. “Obviously that changed very quickly.”

Just hours later, Marriott was called up.

“We really didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We didn’t know whether there would be the possibility of what we call ‘live finds’ in the wreckage.”

OHTF-1 arrived on the morning of Sept. 12.

“We came across the New Jersey Turnpike and, of course, the smoke was still billowing high in the air,” he said.

He worked with a specially trained dog to search for survivors. They wouldn’t find any.

”I think that was our first emotional hurdle, getting there, thinking that we had trained for this mission for many years to have the opportunity to save lives, to directly assist people, and have that not come to fruition... That was difficult,” Marriott said.

The Tri-State doctor says even with all the sadness and devastation—more than 3,000 lives were lost—an incredible spirit prevailed among those at the scene. It’s what kept them going, he says.

“Twenty years later, it’s still somewhat surreal,” he said. “It’s difficult to imagine something of that scale happened in our country. It certainly gives me pause, to hope it never happens again and to do what it takes to be prepared if it should.”

Marriott says it was difficult to mark the anniversary even several years after the attacks. He says he tried not to think about it. But after revisiting the site, he says now he uses the day as a moment of reflection to honor the men and women who died.

