Adult family members get involved in fight at Mt. Healthy High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating two fights that happened Thursday morning at Mt. Healthy High School.

One between students, the other involved adult family members.

Police say several juveniles were arrested in response to a large fight between students.

Family members of the students arrived at the scene, officers say, a second fight broke out.

Mt. Healthy Police say the adults were the agitators of the second incident.

“While emotional outbursts from juveniles are known to occur, we will not tolerate it from adults who are supposed to set a positive example. This type of conduct will not be tolerated in our schools, and those adults involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Mt. Healthy Police wrote in a social media post.

They say there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident.

There will be a follow-up investigation, and police say those involved will be prosecuted.

