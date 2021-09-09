Colerain rollover crash sends 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized in a rollover crash in Colerain Township overnight, police say.

It happened in the 8700 block of Colerain Avenue, between Joseph Road and McGill Lane, at 11:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.

