Colerain rollover crash sends 1 to hospital
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized in a rollover crash in Colerain Township overnight, police say.
It happened in the 8700 block of Colerain Avenue, between Joseph Road and McGill Lane, at 11:15 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
